The following information is based on a press release from Peab AB (Peab) published on November 26, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Extra General Meeting (EGM) held on November 12, 2020, resolved on a share distribution in a newly formed separate company Annehem Fastigheter, whereby five (5) shares of Peab will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share in Annehem Fastigheter. The scheduled Ex-date is December 8, 2020. The first day of trading in B shares in Annehem Fastigheter on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be December 11, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards, futures in Peab (PEAB). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=800898