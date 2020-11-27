Western Australian utility Horizon Power will build the nation's first remote microgrid using renewable hydrogen generation at Denham, in the state's northwest, having secured the support of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).From pv magazine Australia ARENA said on Friday it had awarded $2.6 million in funding to the project, which will utilise solar and renewable hydrogen generation and storage to provide 526 MWh of dispatchable renewable electricity, enough to power the equivalent of 100 residential homes in the remote community with a population of less than 1,000. The plant ...

