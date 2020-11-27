DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Daimler AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 20 Nov 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.08 % 4.94 % 5.02 % 1069837447 Previous notification 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 898966 0 0.08 % 0.00 % Total 898966 0.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1593132 0.15 % Listed Call Options 18.12.2020-16.12.2022 Until 18.12.2020-16.12.2022 9494100 0.89 % Listed Call Options 18.06.2020-17.12.2021 18.06.2020-17.12.2021 525000 0.05 % OTC Call Options 16.12.2022 Until 16.12.2022 50000 0 % OTC Call Options 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 53569 0.01 % Certificates 18.12.2020-13.03.2023 18.12.2020-13.03.2023 500935 0.05 % Total 12216736 1.14 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Linked Swap on Basket 17.08.2021 17.08.2021 Cash 694604 0.06 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 5770206 0.54 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 382 0 % Certificates 30.12.2030-03.01.2033 Until 30.12.2030-03.01.2033 Cash 290700 0.03 % Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 Cash 960 0 % Contract For Difference N/A N/A Cash 649151 0.06 % Equity Linked Swaps 15.01.2021 15.01.2021 Cash 2100000 0.20 % Futures 18.12.2020-19.03.2021 18.12.2020-19.03.2021 Cash 1250000 0.12 % Euro Medium Term Note 10.05.2022-31.12.2027 Until 10.05.2022-31.12.2027 Cash 13717 0 % Note with Warrant Unit 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 Cash 11857 0 % OTC Call Options 18.12.2020-17.12.2021 18.12.2020-17.12.2021 Cash 805436 0.08 % OTC Call Options 16.12.2020-03.01.2033 Until 16.12.2020-03.01.2033 Cash 2901843 0.27 % OTC Put Options 18.12.2020-03.01.2033 Until 18.12.2020-03.01.2033 Cash 238340 0.02 % OTC Put Options 25.11.2020-31.08.2021 25.11.2020-31.08.2021 Cash 10487065 0.98 % OTC Put Options 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 Physical 9457 0 % Listed Put Options 18.12.2020-17.12.2021 18.12.2020-17.12.2021 Physical 1125000 0.11 % Listed Put Options 18.12.2020-16.12.2022 Until 18.12.2020-16.12.2022 Physical 4910500 0.46 % Listed Call Warrants 18.12.2020-03.01.2025 18.12.2020-03.01.2025 Cash 775670 0.07 % Listed Call Warrants 16.12.2020-03.01.2033 Until 16.12.2020-03.01.2033 Cash 8287179 0.77 % Listed Put Warrants 18.12.2020-19.03.2021 18.12.2020-19.03.2021 Cash 62065 0.01 % Listed Put Warrants 18.12.2020-03.01.2033 Until 18.12.2020-03.01.2033 Cash 238339 0.02 % Total 40622471 3.80 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Société Générale S.A. % % % -Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % % - % % % -Société Générale S.A. % % % -Généfinance S.A. % % % -Sogéparticipations S.A. % % % -Société Générale Luxembourg % % % -SG Issuer S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

26 Nov 2020

