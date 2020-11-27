With growing uncertainty about the future, moving to CHEP share reuse means less non-core CapEx and more economic as well as environmental sustainability

The automotive industry was already under enormous pressure: the push for electrification, increasing sustainability legislation, Brexit, and social movements away from car ownership. Now the Covid pandemic has created even more disruption and uncertainty.

Most manufacturers and component suppliers were already left with excess capacity in 2019. Vehicle sales are expected to fall to just under 62m units in 2020, down from 80m in 20171. And two-thirds of CFOs expect their capital expenditure to decrease over the next three years2

Yet capital for investment will be vital to remain competitive as the industry pivots towards non-carbon powertrains, and major tech players have the cash to invest in new mobility models that threaten traditional OEMs.

One of the non-core capital expenditures in automotive sector is building and running a packaging transport pool. Not just in the packaging equipment themselves, but also the warehousing needed, the excess stock required as insurance against changing demand, the technology for managing it, repair facilities and more.

All this costly non-core investment can be eliminated by switching to a managed pooling service.

With CHEP, companies only pay for the packaging they need, when they need it. With the world's largest share and reuse pool, continuity and quality of supply is guaranteed whatever changes the market is going through.

As Murray Gilbert, VP CHEP Automotive says: "Switching to a pooling service helps our automotive customers streamline their supply chain, and cut all the costs associated with owning packaging equipment. They no longer need to buy they share instead.

CHEP has been a global leader in reducing costs and increasing sustainability through reusable automotive packaging solutions for over 30 years, working with OEMs and Tier1s across all continents.

CHEP. Helping your supply chain move more with less

About CHEP

CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world's biggest brands trust us to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, CHEP created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as 'pooling'. CHEP has been at the heart of thousands of automotive and industrial supply chains since 1975, providing our pooling solutions to some of the top OEM and Tier 1 brands all over the world, so we understand what makes them tick. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and operates in more than 55 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For more information on CHEP, visit www.chep.com. For information on the Brambles Group, visit www.brambles.com.

