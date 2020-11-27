The Remimazolam Phase III general anaesthesia (GA) trial in Europe has released initial data. Remimazolam was as effective as propofol in maintaining anaesthesia in major surgery so met the primary endpoint. More importantly, fewer hypotensive episodes were noted on average in the remimazolam arm; these are common and may lead to post-surgical morbidity. For at risk patients (ASA Class III or IV), this safety gain could be critical in justifying remimazolam's price premium over propofol. In the US, remimazolam (ByFavo) is expected to be launched soon for procedural sedation (PS). Paion indicates that it has cash until H221. Our valuation remains €283m.

