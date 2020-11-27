At the request of Cyxone AB, equity rights TO4 will be traded on First North as from November 30th, Security name: Cyxone TO4 ---------------------------- Short name: CYXO TO4 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015195854 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 210010 ---------------------------- Terms: Possession of one (1) Warrant entitle the Holder to subscription of one (1) new Share in the Company during the subscription period from and including 17 May 2021 up to and including 28 May 2021. The Subscription Price per Share shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the Company's Share during the period from and including 29 April 2021 up to and including 12 May 2021 however not less than SEK 2.00 and not more than SEK 7.05 per new Share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 17th of May 2021, up until 28th of May, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 21st of May 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.