Egyptian energy services company Elsewedy Electric T&D (EETD) recently secured a contract to build a 20 MWp PV plant and 35 MWh storage system in South Sudan.United Arab Emirates-based PV system integrator Asunim Solar and renewable energy solutions consultancy I-kWh have formed a consortium to support Egyptian energy services company Elsewedy Electric T&D (EETD) build a large-scale PV and storage system in South Sudan. EETD last year secured a contract to build the 20 MWp PV plant and 35 MWh storage system near the South Sudanese capital of Juba. The project will serve the state of Jubek and ...

