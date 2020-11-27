Technavio has been monitoring the hammocks market and it is poised to grow by USD 470.76 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the hammocks market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by material, which is the leading segment in the market?

The nylon hammocks are expected to be the leading segment based on material in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Adoption of the portable hammock is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 16%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 470.76 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

ATC Furniture, Best Choice Products, Danlong Hammocks, Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., GRANDTRUNK, INCA Hammock Manufacturing Export Pvt. Ltd., KW Hammock Co., LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd., Pawleys Island Hammocks, and Vivere Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the uncertainty in the prices of raw materials restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute to 31% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ATC Furniture, Best Choice Products, Danlong Hammocks, Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., GRANDTRUNK, INCA Hammock Manufacturing Export Pvt. Ltd., KW Hammock Co., LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd., Pawleys Island Hammocks, and Vivere Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this hammocks market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Hammocks Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hammocks Market is segmented as below:

Material Nylon Hammocks Rope Hammocks Canvas Hammocks Other Hammocks

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

Style Hammock Chairs Mayan Hammocks Brazilian Hammocks Nicaraguan Hammocks Venezuelan Hammocks



Hammocks Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hammocks market report covers the following areas:

Hammocks Market Size

Hammocks Market Trends

Hammocks Market Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of the portable hammock as one of the prime reasons driving the hammocks market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Hammocks Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hammocks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hammocks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hammocks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hammocks market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Nylon hammocks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rope hammocks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Canvas hammocks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other hammocks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Material

Market Segmentation by Style

Market segments

Comparison by Style

Hammock chairs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mayan hammocks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brazilian hammocks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nicaraguan hammocks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Venezuelan hammocks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Style

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ATC Furniture

Best Choice Products

Danlong Hammocks

Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc.

GRANDTRUNK

INCA Hammock Manufacturing Export Pvt. Ltd.

KW Hammock Co.

LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd.

Pawleys Island Hammocks

Vivere Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

