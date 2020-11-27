KR1 plc - Result of AGM
KR1 PLC
("KR1" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
About KR1 plc
KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London (KR1: AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.
www.KR1.io
