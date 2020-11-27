KR1 plc - Result of AGM

27 November 2020

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London (KR1: AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.