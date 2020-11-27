The analog security camera market is expected to grow by USD 460.46 million, decelerating at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analog Security Camera Market 2020-2024

Increasing government security initiatives is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as limitations of data storage will hamper market growth.

Analog Security Camera Market: End-user Landscape

In the public sector, analog security cameras are installed at several places, such as healthcare buildings, educational buildings, government buildings, religious buildings, and transportation infrastructure (roads and traffic junctions). The use of analog security cameras for video surveillance systems improves situational awareness, prevents untoward incidents, and simplifies response to emergencies. As a result, the demand for analog security cameras is increasing from government offices and organizations, as well as public infrastructures such as metro stations, traffic signals, and federal prisons. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the commercial and industrial, residential segment.

Analog Security Camera Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest analog security camera market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and the increasing focus on smart city initiatives will significantly drive analog security camera market growth in this region over the forecast period. 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for analog security cameras in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Advanced Technology Video Inc.

Costar Technologies Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Group

Hitron Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd.

Pelco

Robert Bosch GmbH

Vicon Industries Inc.

