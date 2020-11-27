The "What CBD Product is Leading in Germany? Product and Pricing Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most of the new products introduced in the second half of this year were the more standard formats, with oils and topicals (the largest categories) seeing the newest products introduced.

In addition, the German market has also seen a large number of new cannabinoid products, such as those with CBG or CBN, enter the market this year. This report offers a thorough overview of the current status of the German market, covering products, pricing and brands.

If you are interested in the German market and how things have changed this year, then this is the report for you. You'll gain invaluable data and analysis of the market in terms of brands and their categories, the changes in products offered, price reductions and information relating to new cannabinoids that have started to enter the market this year.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Brands and categories

Most prevalent brands

Number of product categories carried

Product offering: number of brands

Product offering over time: number of brands

Product offering: number of SKUs

Product offering over time: number of SKUs

Number of SKUs added and removed

Product analysis

New product analysis

New product pricing analysis

Discontinued product analysis

Pricing analysis

Price reductions Pricing analysis: RRPs Pricing analysis: product price per mg of CBD Pricing analysis: most common formats Price per mg by product category over time Price per mg variation

Additional cannabinoid analysis

Additional cannabinoids analysis

