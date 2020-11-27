The "What CBD Product is Leading in Germany? Product and Pricing Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Most of the new products introduced in the second half of this year were the more standard formats, with oils and topicals (the largest categories) seeing the newest products introduced.
In addition, the German market has also seen a large number of new cannabinoid products, such as those with CBG or CBN, enter the market this year. This report offers a thorough overview of the current status of the German market, covering products, pricing and brands.
If you are interested in the German market and how things have changed this year, then this is the report for you. You'll gain invaluable data and analysis of the market in terms of brands and their categories, the changes in products offered, price reductions and information relating to new cannabinoids that have started to enter the market this year.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
- Introduction
Brands and categories
- Most prevalent brands
- Number of product categories carried
- Product offering: number of brands
- Product offering over time: number of brands
- Product offering: number of SKUs
- Product offering over time: number of SKUs
- Number of SKUs added and removed
Product analysis
- New product analysis
- New product pricing analysis
- Discontinued product analysis
Pricing analysis
- Price reductions
- Pricing analysis: RRPs
- Pricing analysis: product price per mg of CBD
- Pricing analysis: most common formats
- Price per mg by product category over time
- Price per mg variation
Additional cannabinoid analysis
- Additional cannabinoids analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ADREXPHARMA
- Canobo
- CBD CURE
- Cibapet
- Euphoria
- Nutree
- Osiris
- Pura Vida
- Sensi Seeds
- Vitadol
