The "Switzerland CBD Sector: Product Pricing Analysis to Help you Succeed in the Swiss Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unlike other top markets, Switzerland has more flexible regulations when it comes to hemp cultivation and THC content, meaning that flowers are widely available, which is one of the top categories in the country.

While the market appears to be evolving positively, and many new cannabinoid products are also entering, there seems to be limited fluctuation in price. This report covers a wide range of topics, including product and pricing analysis.

If the Swiss market is of interest to you, then this report is for you. You will obtain valuable data and analysis, as well as our insight into the current market, with information about brands and categories, product changes, price fluctuations and up-to-date information about a number of new additional cannabinoid products that have recently entered the Swiss market, all of which will allow you to benchmark your product against competitors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Brands and categories

Most prevalent brands

Number of product categories carried

Product offering: number of brands

Product offering over time: number of brands

Product offering: number of SKUs

Product offering over time: number of SKUs

Number of SKUs added and removed

Product analysis

New product analysis

New product pricing analysis

Discontinued product analysis

Pricing analysis

Price reductions

Pricing analysis: RRPs

Pricing analysis: product price per mg of CBD

Pricing analysis: most common formats

Price per mg by product category over time

Additional cannabinoid analysis

Price per mg variation

Additional cannabinoids analysis

