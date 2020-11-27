The "CBD Regulatory Report: Cannabis is a Narcotic Substance in Hungary" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
CBD is not a controlled substance in Hungary, and the authority that is responsible for CBD-related products depends entirely on their intended purpose.
This report covers a wide range of aspects including hemp cultivation and disposal, extracts and finished products, imports and exports, and medical and recreational cannabis, including the numerous laws and relevant bodies that are involved in the enforcement and regulation of each.
This report will provide you with a deeper understanding of the current regulatory landscape in Hungary. The country takes an especially tough stance on cannabis, with no indication of the possibility of a medical cannabis programme being introduced, as is the case for many other EU countries.
This report will enable you to obtain a detailed knowledge of all aspects of Hungary's CBD regime.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
- Hemp plant
- Cultivation
- Strains
THC
- Disposal
- Processing
- Extracts as a consumer product
CBD isolates
- Full spectrum
- Flowers
- Finished product
- Food
- Food supplements
- Cosmetic products
- Vaping products
- Pet food
- Import/export
Hemp
- CBD/full spectrum
- Finished products
Medical and recreational cannabis
Relevant regulation
- Relevant bodies
