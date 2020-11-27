The safety light curtains market is expected to grow by USD 188.71 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005185/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safety Light Curtains Market 2020-2024
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The rise in industrial automation is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as a slowdown in the manufacturing industry will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/safety-light-curtains-market-industry-analysis
Safety Light Curtains Market: Type Landscape
The type-2 curtains are widely deployed in small assembly equipment, table-top robotic work cells, automated production equipment, pick-and-place machines, small packaging machines, equipment protection, and supplemental safeguarding. Additionally, the cost-saving benefits of type-2 safety curtains will also contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years. However, the market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the type-4 segment.
Safety Light Curtains Market: Geographic Landscape
The packaging industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in APAC due to the strong demand for consumer goods. The awareness of the need for the efficient control and analysis of the machinery in the packaging industry that can be achieved by installing safety light curtains will significantly drive safety light curtains market growth in this region over the forecast period. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for safety light curtains in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market: The infrared light-emitting diode market size has the potential to grow by USD 128.90 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Global Smart Pole Market: The smart pole market size has the potential to grow by USD 7.97 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Datalogic Spa
- Keyence Corp.
- Leuze electronic GmbH Co. KG
- OMRON Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pepperl+Fuchs AG
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- SICK AG
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Type-4 Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Type-2 Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Datalogic Spa
- Keyence Corp.
- Leuze electronic GmbH Co. KG
- OMRON Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pepperl+Fuchs AG
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- SICK AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005185/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/