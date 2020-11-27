The safety light curtains market is expected to grow by USD 188.71 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safety Light Curtains Market 2020-2024

The rise in industrial automation is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as a slowdown in the manufacturing industry will hamper the market growth.

Safety Light Curtains Market: Type Landscape

The type-2 curtains are widely deployed in small assembly equipment, table-top robotic work cells, automated production equipment, pick-and-place machines, small packaging machines, equipment protection, and supplemental safeguarding. Additionally, the cost-saving benefits of type-2 safety curtains will also contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years. However, the market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the type-4 segment.

Safety Light Curtains Market: Geographic Landscape

The packaging industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in APAC due to the strong demand for consumer goods. The awareness of the need for the efficient control and analysis of the machinery in the packaging industry that can be achieved by installing safety light curtains will significantly drive safety light curtains market growth in this region over the forecast period. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for safety light curtains in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Banner Engineering Corp.

Datalogic Spa

Keyence Corp.

Leuze electronic GmbH Co. KG

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Pepperl+Fuchs AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SICK AG

