The global coffee pod machine market is set to grow over 1.42 million units during 2020-2024 and register a CAGR of almost 1%. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period as key vendors are focusing on expanding their operations in emerging markets by introducing price-sensitive products.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will increase during the forecast period. Bunn-O-Matic Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luigi Lavazza Spa, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Melitta Group Co., Morphy Richards Ltd., and Nestle SA are some of the major market participants. The increasing strategic partnerships among vendors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Coffee Pod Machine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Coffee Pod Machine Market is segmented as below:

End-user Non-commercial Commercial

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA



Coffee Pod Machine Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the coffee pod machine market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bunn-O-Matic Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luigi Lavazza Spa, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Melitta Group Co., Morphy Richards Ltd., and Nestle SA.

The report also covers the following areas:

Coffee Pod Machine Market size

Coffee Pod Machine Market trends

Coffee Pod Machine Market industry analysis

Market trends such as cost-effectiveness and usability of coffee pod machines are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the premium price of coffee pods may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coffee pod machine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Coffee Pod Machine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee pod machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coffee pod machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coffee pod machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pod machine market vendors

