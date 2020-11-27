Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2020) - Radient Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RTI) (OTCQX: RDDTF) ("Radient" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received its Cannabis Research Licence under Health Canada's Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations. This license permits Radient to expand its research activities by allowing the controlled administration of cannabis to human subjects to complete a comprehensive evaluation of sensory preferences.

A human sensory panel is an extremely valuable tool to include in product development and quality programs. It will now form an integral part of Radient's R&D and product development and innovation activities by including the ability to evaluate our cannabis extracts, concentrates, edibles and topicals for reactions of human subjects to the smell, sight, taste and touch at the product development stage.

"Radient is committed to the highest standards of product safety and quality for our customers. This research licence greatly enhances our formulations and product development capabilities to study the effects of product ingredients and flavours to understand what drives consumer preferences for cannabis products. This will undoubtedly enhance innovation and drive value for our clients through superior formulations and reduced time to market," said Dr. Anna Bakowska, Radient's Director of Formulations and Product Development.

This new tool will improve the inherent quality of cannabis product offerings by complementing the stringent internal manufacturing quality systems currently in place, ensuring that all products continue to meet consumers' expectations. This is in addition to Radient's proprietary MAP continuous extraction process that has proven to generate high recoveries (> 95%) of active compounds from the cannabis plant.

Dreamy CBD

Radient announced on November 25, 2020 exclusive rights to Dreamy CBD brands ("Dreamy") for the Canadian market to expand its production of high quality CBD products. With the grant of the Cannabis Research License, Radient will continue to drive innovation in the Health and Wellness space by using data gathered by sensory evaluations. Dreamy is a lifestyle brand with over a decade of experience in consumer preferences in holistic and plant-based wellness products. Dreamy CBD's market knowledge will complement Radient's efforts in understanding blends and profiles of CBD products to cater to this growing demand for CBD offerings. Radient clarifies that this is a licensing agreement, and not a partnership as stated in the November 25, 2020 announcement, and so meets all regulatory requirements as laid out by Health Canada's Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations.

Radient Technologies is an innovative science-based company that is a commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid-based formulations, ingredients and products. Utilizing a proprietary extraction and downstream processing platform that recovers up to 99% of cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Radient also has a science lab that is focused on innovation with expertise in formulations and technologies offering unique solutions in the cannabis and wellness space. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

