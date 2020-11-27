JA Solar has agreed to sell three solar farms to China Power Investment Corporation, while Tongwei announced lower prices on a number of cells and eight leading players are calling for the standardization of PV products with 210 mm wafers.JA Solar has sold three solar farms in China for RMB 476 million ($72.4 million). The leading Chinese module maker announced on Wednesday that it had made deal with China Power Investment Corporation (CPIC), one of the largest state-owned energy enterprises, for the sale of three sub-companies that own the respective solar farms. The plants, which have government-guaranteed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...