SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Nov-2020 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/11/2020) of GBP1.04m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/11/2020) of GBP32.60m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 26/11/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 156.34p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 155.72p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 26/11/2020 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 88675 EQS News ID: 1151212 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 27, 2020 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)