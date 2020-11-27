Anzeige
Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Conference Call and Webcast Presentation to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA) (LSE:GCLA) will host a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00pm Eastern Time (3:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, December 4, 2020 after the markets close.

Those interested in connecting via conference call are invited to please dial 1-877-830-2576 toll free from the U.S., 0-800-666-0250 from Argentina, or +1-785-424-1726 from elsewhere 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The Conference ID is CLARIN.

The 3Q20 results will be accompanied by a webcast presentation. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcla201209r0BN4pk0.html

There will be a replay available, for 7 days, starting four hours after the conclusion of the conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-488-7474 toll free from the U.S., or +1-862-902-0129 from anywhere outside the U.S. The replay passcode is: 64633558

The webcast presentation will be archived at http://www.grupoclarin.com/ir/

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in printing and publishing and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper - Diario Clarín - is one of the highest circulation newspapers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:
Grupo Clarín S.A.
Agustín Medina Manson
Tel: +54 11 4309 7215
Email: investors@grupoclarin.com

In London:
Jasford IR
Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
E-mail: alex@jasford.com

In New York
i-advize Corporate Communications
Melanie Carpenter / Camilla Ferreira
Tel: +1 212 406 3692 / 3695
Email: clarin@i-advize.com

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618579/Grupo-Clarin-SA-To-Host-Conference-Call-and-Webcast-Presentation-to-Discuss-Third-Quarter-2020-Results

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
