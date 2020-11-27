LAV Direct Highlights Exclusive Member Benefits For Those Interested in Earning a Passive Income

E-commerce has become an indispensable aspect of the retail industry. In 2019, an estimated 1.92 billion people purchased goods or services online. Founded in 2016, LAV Direct has grown into an online retailer that provides its members with the opportunity to purchase high-demand items at huge discounts, and earning a passive income while doing so!

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / Offering everything from shoes to jewelry and handbags, LAV Direct is now offering membership to anyone interested in taking control of their income. Joining as a LAV Direct Affiliate is simple and easy. You don't have to have any experience with retail and the company will provide you with tools and resources to guide you along the way.

As a spokesperson for the company explains, becoming a LAV Direct member will provide you with access to high-quality products at up to 70% off. You gain premier access to the best brand-name products, from Kate Spade to Burberry and Gucci, and much more. LAV Direct carries some of the most highly coveted items in the retail landscape.

How is LAV Direct able to provide deep discounts, reduced shipping, and exclusive events to their members? A spokesperson from the company explains that they will never compromise quality for price. As they do not have to deal with brick-and-mortar storefronts, the company can cut these additional expenses and pass them onto their members. Members can receive up to 70% off the retail price, in addition to free or reduced UPS shipping prices.

In addition to all of the other benefits associated with membership, LAV Direct also offers the opportunity to make money while saving money! Members can become an affiliate and make money when their referrals become members. Affiliates get their own online store reselling LAV Direct's high-quality merchandise. Also, the company will store and ship all of the inventory so that affiliates never have to worry about logistics-they can do it all from the comfort of their own home!

With LAV Direct, not only will you save money while shopping for everyday items and gifts, but you also have the chance to make money. This program can provide great opportunities and allow members to take advantage of the growing online retail market.

About LAV Direct

LAV Direct was founded in 2016, and began humbly selling t-shirts. Since then, they have grown into an online retailer offering a vast variety of goods and shipping worldwide. The company employs seniors as well as individuals with disabilities. LAV strongly believes in helping everyday people experience the reward of having their own home-based business.

Contact Information:

LAV Direct

302-268-8066

info@lavdirect.com

Website: https://lavdirect.com/

