Hargrave Ministries: Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Boasts Record-breaking Attendance Numbers for 2020 Event

This year's annual Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast broke all previous records, welcoming more attendees than ever to its multi-day, multinational celebration of peace and unity.

According to Hargrave Ministries founder, Gary Hargrave, the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (JPB) broke previous event records during its October 2020 programming, boasting attendees from more than a hundred countries across the globe.

Like most other live events, the JPB faced unprecedented obstacles due to the pandemic. Despite travel and gathering restrictions, JPB organizers seized perceived setbacks as an opportunity to broaden the event's reach, transitioning it into an online space in order to accommodate a wider range of participants from around the world.

The event's multinational representation and broad scale influence was also demonstrated in JPB's programming, which featured prominent guest speakers from a wide range of nations. Among the many distinguished spokespeople making appearances at this year's event included Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, author Anne Graham Lotz, and President Reuven Rivlin.

According to Gary Hargrave, other prominent guests such as Juan Orlando Hernandez the president of Honduras, the First Lady of Uganda Janet Museveni, and U.S. Ambassador Sam Brownback addressed the event's many attendees.

This year's JPB event featured music, worship and seminars which sought to celebrate and advocate for peace and unity between devotees of the Christian and Jewish faiths. In past years, it has been held in South Africa, the UK, Singapore, the United States, Africa, and other countries across the globe.

About Hargrave Ministries

Inspired to advocate for peace and unity among the devotees of both the Christian and Jewish faiths, minister Gary Hargrave launched Hargrave Ministries to further the spiritual messages found in Hebrew Scriptures.

Over the years, Hargrave Ministries has partnered with a wide range of faith communities and non-profit organizations in order to inspire unity and spread messages of spiritual maturity.

With the help of leaders in the Jewish, Catholic and Protestant communities, Hargrave Ministries has supported massively successful unity events and other initiatives that seek to inspire unity among faith communities while delivering spiritual enrichment to their members.

Hargrave Ministry's latest mission is a campaign to support Yad Eliezer, a leading Jewish poverty relief organization, in feeding Israel's most needy. The campaign will be running through November of this year. 100% of every donation collected by Hargrave Ministries for this project will be sent to Yad Eliezer in Israel.

