The "Europe LMS Market Forecast (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for Europe LMS is forecast to reach $714.26 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.07% from 2020 to 2025.

The market growth of Europe LMS is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of the e-learning in training the employees. The growing government initiatives for the improvisation of digitalization is further impacting on the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

Retail is analysed to hold the highest share in the market owing to the growing adoption of eLearning in the training of the frontline workers market.

Germany region is expected to dominate the Europe LMS market during the forecast period 2020-2025 due to high investments in the connectivity solutions in the region.

The growing investments in the connectivity solutions such as 5G and IoT in Europe area is analysed to drive the market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

By module type Segment Analysis

Europe LMS is segmented into collaborative learning, content management, talent management, performance management, assessment, testing and others. Collaborative learning is analysed to grow at highest rate during the forecast period 2020-2025 mainly attributed to the adoption of the gamified learning in the process. Adding to this, the growing automation and adoption of digitalization in almost every industry all over European countries is significantly contributing to the growth of the Europe LMS frontline workers training market.

By End user- Segment Analysis

Retail holds the highest market share of Europe LMS market in 2018, however, the transport segment is analysed to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. As the employees in transport industry are frequently on the move, LMS is a dire requirement for their training needs thereby significantly impacting on the growth of the Europe LMS frontline workers training market. Adding to this, the growing penetration of the digital technologies in training of the employees is set to boost the market growth rate. In April 2019, Virgin trains of UK Virgin Trains has partnered with students to help develop virtual reality technology to aid training in health and safety for new recruits. These initiatives are further impacting on the growth of the market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Geography Segment Analysis

Germany is analysed to hold the highest market share in 2018. As the country is a major hub for transportation, manufacturing, and so on, the significant growth and adoption of digitalization in these industries in training the packers, drivers, pickers and others through the LMS system is set to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period 2020-2025. The significant rise in the investments in the expansions of the biopharma plants alongside the growing digitalization in the industry is set to boost the market for LMS. In June 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim has announced a 230 million euro investment into a new Biologicals Development Center (BDC) at the company's research and development site thereby impacting on the growth of the market. The growing investments in the expansion of the manufacturing sector are set to further impact on the growth of the market.

Drivers

Impact of global pandemic

The global pandemic COVID-19 has impacted on the adoption of the digital learning technologies for the employees. The significant number of cases in Europe region has resulted in the countries lockdown which created a dire need in employment of the LMS in training newly recruited employees thereby impacting on the growth of the market.

Challenges

High Cost required for LMS Subscription

The high Cost required for learning platform Subscription, especially for enterprises with huge work force is limiting their adoption. The average cost required for Subscription of LMS Platforms is more than $30 per user per month and the annual licensing fees can be more than 20-25 percent of the initial cost. As huge number of frontline workforce are present in industries such as Manufacturing, Healthcare and Retail sector, so these higher subscription cost becomes an increasing burden for the industries. These industries are thus preferring to utilize non-tool based training, particularly OTJ training in its stead thus limiting the LMS adoption. Hence these high cost subscriptions effect the market growth in the forecast period 2020-2025.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Europe LMS market. Europe LMS driver market is expected to be dominated by major companies such as Adobe, Blackboard, Canvas, Crossknowledge, Eurekos, Growth Engineering, Kallidus, Kenexa, Oracle, SAP among others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships

In September 2018, Blackboard has launched Rebrand of Open-Source Learning Management System.

In January 2016, IBM Kenexa Learning Management System (LMS) on Cloud V5.0 enhancements can help organizations rapidly develop, deploy, and increase learner skills and capabilities.

