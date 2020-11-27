DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA
/ Key word(s): Bond
Aggregate Holdings SA successfully places EUR 100 million Tap of Senior Bond
Luxembourg, 27 November 2020: Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") successfully placed a EUR 100,000,000 tap of its EUR 400,000,000 11/2025 6.875% senior bond. The total nominal amount outstanding is now EUR 500,000,000. The tap was based on reverse inquiries received and placed through Deutsche Bank and Santander. The tap has been issued at a price of 101.50 plus accrued interest, with an effective yield of 6.507 % p.a.
The net proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes and investment opportunities.
The new bonds issued through the tap will be immediately and fully fungible with the existing senior bonds, which are governed by German law and are listed on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Benjamin Lee, CFO of Aggregate, commented: "The placing via a tap of EUR 100m of bonds at 101.50 plus accrued interest is a reflection of the interest in Aggregate Holdings following our new issue and the ongoing investor interest in the company. We look forward to engaging with investors going forward as the company delivers on its milestones."
27.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
