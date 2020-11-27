Pharmacist Andrew Hanna of Cornwall Takes Pharmacy to the Next Level With Launch of Patient First Virtual Care

CORNWALL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / In an effort to help patients live happier, healthier and better lives - which is especially critical these days during the coronavirus pandemic - compounding pharmacist Andrew Hanna has taken pharmacy to the next level by launching a Patient First Virtual Care program.

The program allows patients to engage - either through a virtual conference or real-time chat -with Andrew Hanna and his team from the comfort and safety of their own home. All transmitted data is encrypted to ensure security and privacy.

"Gallup's annual survey of the most honest and ethical professionals has revealed, yet again, that pharmacists take the top spot," commented Andrew Hanna, who practices in Cornwall, Ontario, and is an active member of the Champlain Regional Pharmacist Committee. "However, due to COVID-19, many patients cannot meet with their trusted and familiar pharmacist, either because they have been mandated by public health officials to remain at home, or wisely out of caution they are limiting their exposure. Our Patient First Virtual Care program is the ideal solution. Our patients simply schedule an appointment when it's convenient for them, and they enjoy the personal care and attention that they expect and deserve."

In addition, patients who do not necessarily need to consult their pharmacist about a health or wellness issue can still take advantage of the Patient First Virtual Care program to reach out and confirm that their medication is in stock.

"Patients understandably get frustrated when they go to a pharmacy and possibly wait in line, only to find out that the medication they need is not in stock," commented Andrew Hanna, who is an expert compounding pharmacist. "Now, they can simply reach out to us on their computer, tablet or smartphone, and get all of the information they need. And we can even deliver their medication right to their home, which is particularly beneficial during the cold, snowy and icy winter months. Many of our valued patients are senior citizens, and staying at home means fewer falls and injuries."

Furthermore, patients who are worried that all of this convenience is going to come at a cost should not be concerned, because there is absolutely no fee involved.

"Our Patient First Virtual Care program is absolutely free and available to all of our patients," commented pharmacist Andrew Hanna. "It is just one of the many ways that we add more value to our patients' lives, and demonstrate that nothing is more important to us than their health and happiness. This has been a difficult year due to the pandemic and other factors, but there have been some inspiring events as well, and launching our Patient First Virtual Care program is definitely good news for our patients."

Virtual care is the way of the future, and many independent pharmacies are recognizing the essential role technology will play in the healthcare landscape. Online collaboration efforts will help pave the way for a higher level of personalized care. As someone who values the well-being of his patients, Andrew Hanna is excited to see how technology will continue to improve the lives of individuals globally.

Andrew Hanna is a bright and passionate pharmacist with an unparalleled enthusiasm for both the pharmaceutical industry and the medical community alike. He prides himself on bridging the gap between patients and doctors, providing affordable and quality pharmaceutical care, and maintaining a personal and supportive relationship with each and every one of his patients.

