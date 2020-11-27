Anzeige
27.11.2020
Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Half-year Report

Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, November 27

LEI: 213800O8BDOGHJMTCP32

Yorkshire Water Finance PLC
Publication of Interim Financial Statements
27 November 2020

Yorkshire Water Finance PLC announces that its unaudited interim financial results for the six months to 30 September 2020 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The results are also available on the Yorkshire Water website.

For further information please contact:
KATHY SMITH
COMPANY SECRETARY
YORKSHIRE WATER FINANCE PLC
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD
BD6 2SZ
Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk

