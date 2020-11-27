Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2020) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), today announced that its sharing economy technology subsidiary serving the short-term rental market, Vaycaychella, is featured in an article published by Short Term Rentalz:

Short-Term Rentalz

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7567/69091_cf5e9b9c64f8a80c_001full.jpg

Vaycaychella adds Cuban hotel to portfolio

The article highlights Vaycaychella's recently announced deal adding a new boutique hotel in Havana, Cuba and goes into more details on the company's history, growth and development.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

bill@vaycaychella.com

(800) 871-0376

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69091