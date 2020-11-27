Anzeige
Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2020-12-03
BondsSTADSHYPOTEK AB: 1590, SE0012676690, 2025-09-03

SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194, SE0012142206, 2024-09-18

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5535, SE0013358413, 2025-09-17

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 580, SE0013101722, 2025-12-17

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 518, SE0011309244, 2025-09-17

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2512, SE0013877214, 2025-12-17

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11


Bid date2020-12-03
Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)1590: 1200 mln SEK +/-600 mln SEK


194: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

5535: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

580: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK

518: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

2512: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK

146: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK




Maximum 5500 mln in total
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)1590: 1200 mln SEK per bid

194: 1000 mln SEK per bid

5535: 1000 mln SEK per bid

580: 800 mln SEK per bid

518: 600 mln SEK per bid

2512: 300 mln SEK per bid

146: 600 mln SEK per bid


Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2020-12-07
Delivery of bondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2020-11-27

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


