Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, November 27
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
.
Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)
The Company announces that, on 27 November 2020 it repurchased 120,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 202p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,459,159.
The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 13,459,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,737,022.
.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
27 November 2020
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de