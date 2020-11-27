Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2020) - SustainCo Inc. (TSXV: SMS) ("SustainCo" or the "Company") announces today that, further to its press release dated November 10, 2020, it has changed its name from "SustainCo Inc." to "Universal PropTech Inc."

At the opening of the markets on December 1, 2020, the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name Universal PropTech Inc. and the new ticker symbol "UPI". The Company's new CUSIP number is 91380M100 and its new ISIN is CA91380M1005.

The Company has launched its new logo, brand and website, www.UniversalPropTech.com.

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange either existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

"Universal PropTech is delivering de-risked proptech investments by using our 40 years HVAC/Building Controls company to integrate proptech into healthy buildings,"stated Chris Hazelton, Chief Executive of Officer of Universal PropTech Inc. "We are actively seeking new proptech investments to bring to market in Canada."

The Company also announces today that, further to its press release dated November 23, 2020, it has issued an aggregate of 60,536 common shares at a deemed exercise price of $0.28 per share in connection with the first payment of $15,000 + HST due to Agoracom Internet Relations Corp. pursuant to the advertising agreement with the Company dated November 17, 2020. The common shares are subject to a 4 month plus one day hold period.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI), conducts its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of proptech healthy building solutions and services. The Company is an industry leader in the development of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as, by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

The forward-looking information included herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Universal PropTech Inc.

Chris Hazelton

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 300-2957

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69098