The Exchange has decided to halt the trading until further notice in following bond loan issued by Prime Living AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds Trading code ISIN -------------------------- PRIME_102 SE0009155286 -------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed. The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.