Kyle Krch Launches Scholarship Program

The Kyle Krch Scholarship Program will offer three scholarships worth $2,000 USD each

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / Kyle Krch is proud to announce that he has recently launched a scholarship program for high school seniors and current college students across the U.S. The scholarship program will offer three separate scholarships of $2,000 USD each. One of these scholarships will be exclusive to an applicant from Reno, Nevada, or one that attends the University of Reno, Nevada.

Kyle Krch is a real estate investor and entrepreneur. He is an owner of Hughes Private Capital and Krch Realty which collectively has over 250 team members and independent contractors along with over $75 million in assets under management.

The scholarship program is open to students in all years of graduate study, including high school seniors.

Students pursuing a degree in Business, Finance, Medical, Computer Science, Engineering, and Aviation are eligible to apply. Special prioritization will be given to students interested in pursuing entrepreneurship and/or a post-graduate degree or certificate.

All applicants of the Kyle Krch Scholarship Program are required to submit proof of enrollment in order to be considered. Applicants must also write and submit a 500-word essay that lists their program of choice, the college or university where they are studying, and what type of career they would like to pursue in the future. Applicants are encouraged to share their hopes and ambitions and explain how the scholarship funds will help to achieve them.

The scholarship application period runs from December 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021. Only successful applicants will be contacted.

To apply for this opportunity, please visit: kylekrchscholarship.com

About Kyle Krch

Kyle Krch is a real estate investor from Reno, Nevada. He began his career in the United States Army and became a military intelligence analyst. He was later recruited into the Special Operations U.S. Army 75th Ranger Regiment. After attending the army's elite leadership course, Ranger School, he became one of the youngest Ranger qualified soldiers in the modern era at only 19 years of age. He was honorably discharged in 2001. He launched Krch Realty at age 25 and grew the company into a regional real estate leader. He sold Krch Realty in 2019 to Hughes Private Capital and became an owner in the Hughes Private Capital investment firm. Collectively, the companies boast over 250 team members and over $75 million in assets under management. They are planning a national rollout to take place before the end of 2023.

Contact

Krch Scholarship Committee

apply@kylekrchscholarship.com

SOURCE: Kyle Krch

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618604/Kyle-Krch-Launches-Scholarship-Program