Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2020) - First Vanadium Corp. (TSXV: FVAN) (OTCQX: FVANF) (FSE: 1PY) ("First Vanadium" or the "Company") announces that with respect to its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Company is encouraging Shareholders and proxyholders not to attend the Meeting in person, particularly if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

In order to comply with the Orders of the British Columbia Provincial Health Officer currently in effect related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in response to the additional directives of the Provincial and Federal governments and health authorities, the Meeting will not be open to the public. Access to the Meeting will be limited to essential personnel and registered Shareholders and proxyholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. There will be strict limitations on the number of persons permitted entry to the Meeting in order to ensure adherence to social distancing requirements.It will also be mandatory for all persons in attendance at the Meeting to wear a face mask/covering.

In order to minimize group sizes and respect social distancing regulations, all Shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy which can be submitted electronically, by mail, or by phone as further described in the Company's management information circular dated October 30, 2020, by no later than 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on December 8, 2020.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and the requirement to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic risks, there will be no management presentation at the Meeting, nor will there be a question and answer session with management.

As the situation regarding COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the Company reserves the right to implement additional precautionary measures related to the Meeting if deemed appropriate.

The Company thanks its valued Shareholders and apologizes for any inconvenience caused as a result of the precautionary safety measures taken in respect of the Meeting.

About First Vanadium Corp.

First Vanadium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The Carlin Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit. A positive PEA on the vanadium resource was announced May 11, 2020.

Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the FVAN property (5-15km). The Gold Target on the FVAN property is supported by compelling science: a north-south structure with coincident gravity high and a 2km x 600m Carlin deposit-type hydrothermal alteration system (dolomite, gold, pathfinder metals, silicification) on FVAN property - all very typical of Carlin deposit-type plumbing system and gold deposits.

