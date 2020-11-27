Anzeige
Freitag, 27.11.2020
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2020 | 21:08
PetroFrontier Corp. Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Statements

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / PetroFrontier Corp. ("PetroFrontier" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:PFC) announces that the Corporation's third quarter 2020 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About PetroFrontier Corp.

PetroFrontier is a junior energy company currently focused on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta.

PetroFrontier's head office is in Calgary, Alberta and its common shares are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "PFC".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of PetroFrontier. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, PetroFrontier does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information Contact

Kelly Kimbley, President & CEO

PetroFrontier Corp.
Suite 900, 903 - 8 Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0P7

Telephone: (403) 718-0366
Email: info@petrofrontier.com
Website: www.petrofrontier.com

SOURCE: PetroFrontier Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618610/PetroFrontier-Corp-Announces-Filing-of-Third-Quarter-2020-Financial-Statements

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
