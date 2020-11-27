Pettit Paint: ValvTect Launches Lumin(R) Advanced LPG Filtration System

HICKORY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / ValvTect is excited to launch Lumin® LPG Filters. Lumin® LPG Filters represent the newest and highest quality advancements in the market today for LPG filtration systems. Quality constructed and manufactured, they are the only UL Certified propane filters available in the U.S. and Canada with an EU Certification assuring these products can be used globally.

A specially designed filter delivers premium filtration performance, removing up to 95.5% of impurities as low as 5 microns or less. This includes tank scale, particulates, water and heavy end oil. When used in conjuction with Lumin® Premium LP with CH25X® Technology, Lumin® Filtration Systems will help:

• Reduce Maintenance & Downtime Costs

• Extend Equipment Life

• Enhance Operating Efficiency

• Provide Safe Equipment Operation with UL Certified Filters

• Improve LPG Fuel Economy

• Boost Power & Performance

• Reduce Harmful Emissions

Lumin® LPG Filters are available in three different sizes (3/8 NPT, 1" NPT and 2" NPT) and can be used for a variety of applications including tank farms, metal processing, transport terminals, chemical production, power generation, agribusiness, auto gas dispensers, forklifts and OEM manufacturers.

Visit www.valvtect.com or call (800) 728-8258 to learn more about Lumin® Advanced LPG Filtration System applications and specs.

About ValvTect: ValvTect Petroleum Products is the industry's largest supplier of High Performance Diesel, High Performance Winterized Diesel, Heating Oil and Gasoline additives to Fuel Distributors, Truck Stops, Fleets, Marinas, Railroads, Terminals and Refiners nationwide. ValvTect also supplies a complete line of propane gas additives and Lumin® filters and filtration systems to propane and gas distributors and dealers. We are committed to to providing customers solutions for you and your customers' fuel problems at an economical cost.

