Freitag, 27.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2QESX ISIN: CA44702L1022 
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2020 | 22:32
49 Leser
Huntsman Exploration Inc.: Huntsman Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN) (OTC PINK:BBBMD) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement of 1,900,000 units of the Company at $0.20 per unit for total gross proceeds of $380,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, each warrant exercisable into one additional common share for a period of three years from date of issue at a price of $0.35 per share.

Proceeds of the placement will be used for general working capital. All securities issued under the placement will be subject to regulatory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of issue.

The placement is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board of Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Peter Dickie
President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@huntsmanx.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

SOURCE: Huntsman Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618636/Huntsman-Closes-Private-Placement

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
