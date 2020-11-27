Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors granted 5,470,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan, subject to regulatory acceptance. These incentive stock options vest over two years with one third of the incentive stock options vesting immediately, one-third after 12 months and one-third after 24 months. After vesting, each incentive stock option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of C$2.52. The incentive stock options have a term of 5 years, expiring on November 27, 2025 or upon departure of the option-holder. Shares issued in conjunction with the exercise of these incentive stock options will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior mining company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

