The new military laser designator market research report from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005184/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Laser Designator Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the military laser designator market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing use of laser designators in UAVs", says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the military laser designator market size to grow by USD 454.48 million during the period 2020-2024.

Military Laser Designator Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The military laser designator market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 1.45%.

Based on the segmentation by product, the market saw maximum growth in the vehicle-mounted military laser designator segment in 2019. Vehicle-mounted military laser designators are easily maneuverable, thus ensuring protection along with effective tracking and target designation capabilities. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

42% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The rising need to ensure foolproof border surveillance and protection among countries in North America is driving market growth in the region.

The US is the key market for military laser designator in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Global military thermal weapon sights market is segmented by type (gun-based thermal weapon sights and vehicle-mounted thermal weapon sights) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Military Wearable Sensors Market - Global military wearable sensors market is segmented by type (device-based sensors and clothing-based sensors) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The military laser designator market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The military laser designator market is segmented by Product (Vehicle-mounted and Man-portable) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, and Thales Group

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005184/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/