Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2020) - Rifco Inc. (TSXV: RFC) ("Rifco" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian alternative auto finance company, is providing an update on court proceedings and the proposed management buyout.

Further to the originating notice ("Originating Notice") brought by 933672 Alberta Ltd., Tim Peterson, Ruth Peterson, Sorbrick Capital Corp., 812787 Alberta Ltd., Big Country Holdings Ltd., Norman Storch and Jeffrey Newhouse (collectively the "Concerned Shareholder Group") the Company was successful in obtaining an adjournment of the matter on November 25, 2020. The submissions of the Concerned Shareholder Group requesting interim injunctive relief were denied by the Court of Queen's Bench.

Although not restrained by the Court as requested by the Concerned Shareholder Group, the Company has been informed that the proposed management buyout of the Company will not be proceeding, as previously announced on November 25, 2020, due to a lack of meeting the condition for sufficient support from certain members of the Concerned Shareholder Group.

The Court provided that the Company would seek advice from the Court if it was to adjourn or cancel its Annual Meeting scheduled for December 11, 2020. The matter was adjourned to December 7, 2020 to allow for each side to present evidence and cross examine on such evidence.

