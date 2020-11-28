Campaign Writer: ZoomInfo Pricing: Is the B2B Data Worth the Investment?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / ZoomInfo was ranked the highest in satisfaction and market presence by G2.com in 2019. With over 3500+ reviews, there was a key theme customers and potential users of the platform said when asked, "What do you dislike?" The common answer given was about just how expensive and costly ZoomInfo was annually. $18,312 appears to be the average, which is financially out-of-reach for many small businesses and start-ups looking to increase their sales revenue.

ZoomInfo platform prices have given many sticker shock. Image Credit: 123rf.com / Antonio Guillem.

ZoomInfo / DiscoverOrg B2B Data Platform Background

The ZoomInfo platform provides business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) contact data used to help power marketing and sales campaigns when prospecting for new customers or clients.

Co-founded in 2007 by Henry Schuck and Kirk Brown, and headquartered in Waltham, MA, ZoomInfo and DiscoverOrg merged in 2019. Then, early 2020 launched a successful initial public offering under the ZoomInfo brand name.

ZoomInfo data consists of 46,000,000+ direct dials, 80,000,000+ direct emails, 4,500,000+ C-level contacts, 5000 company attributes, 30,000 technologies, and 14,000,000+ companies. Access to all of that contact data comes with a steep price tag for most businesses.

Just How Expensive is ZoomInfo?

Some quick math reveals what an approximate amount a ZoomInfo customer might spend per year on the platform. $18,312 appears to be the average.

That $18k+ figure is based on the $293,000,000, yes that is million, ZoomInfo / DiscoverOrg generated in revenue for 2019 (according to their IPO filing in 2020). And, dividing that $293M by the 16,000 global enterprise, mid-market companies, and small business customers ZoomInfo has.

This figure falls in line with recent sources stating they were quoted $15,000, $25,000, and $40,000 price ranges while on demo calls with ZoomInfo sales reps. Overall total cost depended on the annual plan, options, and how many user licence seats were needed.

While most ZoomInfo pricing plans require upfront payment for the entire year in advance, which may be out of reach financially for many small businesses and start-ups. It has been rumored they have been offering quarterly plans and other promotions easier on cash-flow, due to the COVID pandemic.

Contact Finder Email + Cell Phone Search Tools did a series of issues exploring the cost of ZoomInfo. Image Credit: Contact Finder Magazine.

Contact Finder Magazine recently did a feature editorial series with humorous covers of individuals having shocked expressions on their faces. A satire of sorts, poking fun at the seemingly sticker shock from the high-price most small to medium-sized businesses (SMB's) could afford or be willing to spend.

Top 15 ZoomInfo Pricing Reviews and "Rants" (based on cost)

"It is very expensive, prohibitively so for many small businesses." "I understand that you get what you pay for, but wow, ZoomInfo is expensive." "The platform is more expensive than we would like." "ZoomInfo can get complicated and expensive quickly." "Rigid contract process. Very expensive solution." "ZoomInfo is expensive to a lot of startups and small businesses." "ZoomInfo is a bit expensive, but it is worth the price." "The price. It is VERY expensive, there is no way around it." "It can be expensive for a start-up company with very little budget." "The product is definitely the most expensive out there." "I dislike the cost of the program, it is a little expensive." "Zoominfo is incredibly expensive. 3x what is worth." "It is expensive and a large investment for our company." "Quite expensive. Can be a hurdle to justify expense." "A lot of emails are incorrect. Price is too expensive."

These ZoomInfo pricing reviews were compiled by Contact Finder after extensive research of over 3500+ ZoomInfo reviews on the popular G2.com business website.

G2 is a leading review site that helps millions of businesses make better buying decisions and reach their full potential. Visited by over 4 million people per month, users read and write authentic reviews about thousands of different software products, solutions, and professional services. To date, over 1,000,000 reviews have been posted on G2.

ZoomInfo Alternatives: Do They Really Exist?

The short answer is yes. Google monthly search data shows thousands are searching for the phrases "ZoomInfo Pricing Reddit" and "ZoomInfo Pricing Quora" and "ZoomInfo Alternative" just to name a few.

"We've gained many new small business and corporate enterprise customers this past year that were looking specifically for ZoomInfo alternatives. Once they saw our B2B data was equivalent or better, at less than 50% of the annual cost vs. ZoomInfo, these companies easily made the switch to Swordfish as a bottom-line choice," said Ben Argeband, Founder of Swordfish AI.

Both ZoomInfo and Swordfish AI were named to the 9 Top Contact Finding Tools list for finding email addresses and cell phone numbers, as well as mentioned in the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

The Million Dollar Question: Is ZoomInfo Pricing Worth It?

"ZoomInfo is a bit expensive, but it is worth the price," said a Senior Sales Executive and a ZoomInfo customer from a mid-market sized company.

As with any investment for your business or company, it makes perfect financial sense if you are getting a return on your investment (ROI) of time or money, and even better if both.

