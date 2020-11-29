UBM Development: More than one and a half years before completion, HanseMerkur Grundvermögen AG has secured the new headquarters for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.), one of the most prestigious office projects currently under construction in Frankfurt am Main, for one of its investment vehicles. The purchase price amounts to Euro 196 mn. The F.A.Z. Tower will be realised by UBM Development (75%) together with the PAULUS Immobiliengruppe (25%) and is scheduled for completion in 2022. "The F.A.Z. Tower proves that the demand for first-class office buildings in major European cities is unbroken despite the pandemic", comments Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG, on the sale.UBM: weekly performance: 3.53% Aventa: Reals estate developer Aventa atarted ...

