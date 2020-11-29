Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2020) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") responds to shareholder inquiries prompted by trading in the Company's shares on Friday. The Company confirms that there has been no material change in its affairs.

The Company recently received preliminary chemical results from MS Analytical concerning the drilling program at the Yukon Monster IOCG. The preliminary lab results confirm chip logging and chemical XRF data collected in the field, which was disclosed to investors in a Company news release dated September 9th, 2020.

The Company is still waiting on further assays and expects more results in the next few weeks.

Qualified Persons

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Go Metals:

Go Metals is a mining exploration company working exclusively in Canada. The flagship Monster IOCG project is in the Dawson Region of the Yukon and the traditional territory of Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation.

