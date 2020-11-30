DRC Foundation: Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is Set to Become a Global Decentralized Store of Value

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2020 / Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. The concept of the Digital Reserve Currency was developed by Maxim Nurov, CEO of Digital Finance, Washington, DC, a financial company that specializes in the digital assets market.

DRC has a few unique characteristics that differentiate it from other digital assets. First, DRC has a purely deflationary economic model. 100% of the total DRC supply was issued to the secondary market and no more DRC tokens will ever be created.

Second, DRC has a fair distribution model. All the DRC supply of 1 Billion indivisible tokens was issued directly to the market. DRC founders/developers never received any funds from investors in any form and never retained any tokens before the whole token supply became available on the market.

Third, DRC had a community-driven ecosystem from the day one. No one has control over DRC as DRC has fully decentralized structure. The DRC Foundation has been created by the DRC community to define the strategy and the road map of the DRC ecosystem development.

Finally, DRC token is fully developed and operational. Its smart contract has been audited by a trusted blockchain development firm and does not contain any security issues. Built using Solidity, DRC's code cannot be altered since being deployed on the blockchain.

DRC has a robust value proposition as a potential digital store of value. As global markets experience inflation, DRC provides economic scarcity and a zero-inflation rate. In accordance with the DRC road map, DRC holders should be able to link the value of their tokens to a basket of the most efficient store of value assets such as gold, Bitcoin, and the US dollar, as soon as in Q1 2021.

DRC was designed to provide a steady increase in its intrinsic value and act as a useful hedge against inflation. It fits the needs of people looking to preserve their wealth, especially in developing countries, while still having the flexibility of immediate, cross-border, and censorship-resistant transfers.

