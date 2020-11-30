One World Publishing: Teen Sports Prodigy Mystic Zach Scores Exclusive Interviews With Roy Jones and Last Night's Big Winner, Jake Paul

Zach Hirsch, the 18 year old founder of iPickWins.com, is also known online as Mystic Zach. He has amassed a following of more than 350,000 social media followers by establishing himself as one of the world's best sports handicappers and got an exclusive interview with Roy Jones before the fight, as well as an interview with the real winner of the event, Jake Paul! Mystic Zach's predictions and commentary will astonish you.

Los Angeles, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2020 / Some would say 18 year old Zach Hirsch is literally living the dream. Establishing himself as one of the top sports analysts in the world, at only 18 years old "Mystic Zach" has more than 10 years of experience. To date, he has a documented success rate of more than 90% across MMA, NFL, College Football, and more. To learn more about Mystic Zach and watch all his celebrity interviews, visit https://instagram.com/ipickwins

His incredible record just scored him a gig as the official on air Handicapper for Bare Knuckle Championship and ringside reporter for the Impact Network. Now Zach is delivering to his audiences with his latest mysticism, scoring not just one, but several highly coveted exclusive interviews; Logan Paul, Jake Paul and Roy Jones!

Former world champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. met in an eight-round exhibition fight Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The fight was the main event of a six-fight PPV event, and Zach scored the behind the scenes scoop with all the top voices in the sport.

"I had a great time in LA, I'm grateful for the opportunity to have been in camp with Jake and B.J. Flores again. Getting to interview Logan and Roy Jones Jr. made this trip even more special." said Zach Hirsch. He went on to say:

"I think influencer and celebrity boxing is here to stay. It's been great being a part of bringing generation Z fans to boxing." This is a great point and Hirsch is one of the first to ever go on record saying this.

When asked about the effects of the pandemic on the sports world, Zach answered; "COVID has made it very difficult to accurately analyze and handicap games. I've used this time to expand the interviewing and commentating aspects of my career. In the past few months I've been fortunate enough to talk to Lamelo Ball, Evander Holyfield, Floyd Mayweather, and other superstar athletes."

What does the future hold for Mystic Zach? He shared; "I picked Jake to win by early K.O. Looking forward to launching my new fantasy sports picking platform on IPickWins.com next month."

YouTube personality Jake Paul stepped into the ring for his third time, the second as a professional boxer, to face basketball star Nate Robinson. Paul defeated AnEsonGib by first-round TKO in January, and Robinson is making his boxing debut, a fight Mystic Zach predicted. Zach had the opportunity to meet with Jake again and get exclusive commentary before the fight, and even made a few predictions of his own.

Jake Paul took care of business with a brutal knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson in Round 2 of their scheduled six-round fight Saturday night in Los Angeles.

"I knew he would knock out Nate with the right hand early just as a predicted in my Instagram videos and on the podcasts," said a confident Mystic Zach. He went on to comment;

"Jake is a legit pro boxer now that should not be underestimated. I predicted that Jake would win and am glad he did."

Will Zach make a prediction about who Jake fights next?

"KSI - Of course, if he's not available there will be a lot of other big names on the table. Guys like Dillon Danis, Austin McBroom, Ben Askren, and eventually Conor McGregor are all potential possibilities."

Zach stands by his friend saying; "My early prediction for that fight is another Jake Paul knockout."

The win fans on social media seemed the most excited about last night, was Jake Paul's, but the spotlight was on superstars Mike Tyson, and Roy Jones Jr. Jones is the American boxer whose claim to fame is being the only boxer in history to start his career as a junior middleweight and go on to win a heavyweight title.

Watch Mystic Zach's exclusive pre-fight interview below with Roy Jones, and see if his predictions came true.

Zach Hirsch, widely known online as Mystic Zach, is the most popular and most accurate young sports analyst and handicapper in the world. Last season at only seventeen years old, Zach picked over 90% of all football, basketball and combat sports correctly. Amazingly he picked 21 straight college football games correctly including the SEC Championship, the College Semi-Finals and the National Championship Game. He has predicted hundreds of boxing, MMA and most recently BKFC Bareknuckle bouts correctly in addition to accurately calling the last four NFL Super Bowls. To learn more follow him online at Instagram.com/iPickWins.

