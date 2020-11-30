TOKYO, Nov 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the company will present the latest data on its in-house discovered and developed anti-epileptic agent (AED) perampanel (product name: Fycompa), at the 74th American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting (AES2020), to be held virtually from December 4 to 8, 2020.A total of 43 poster presentations regarding perampanel are planned, including analysis results from the phase III clinical trial (FREEDOM/Study 342), which evaluated the effectiveness and safety of the perampanel monotherapy in the open-label extension (52 weeks) for epilepsy patients with partial onset seizures (POS) from 12 to 74 years of age without prior treatment history. Additionally, results from the phase III clinical trial Study 311 evaluating safety and tolerability of perampanel as an adjunctive therapy in pediatric epilepsy patients with POS or primary generalized tonic clonic (PGTC) seizures from 4 to less than 12 years of age will be presented.Perampanel is a first-in-class AED discovered at Eisai's Tsukuba Research Laboratories. The agent is a highly selective, noncompetitive AMPA receptor antagonist that is postulated to reduce neuronal hyper-excitation associated with seizures by targeting glutamate activity at AMPA receptors on postsynaptic membranes. In Japan and the United States, perampanel is currently approved for monotherapy and adjunctive use in the treatment of POS (with or without secondarily generalized seizures) in patients with epilepsy 4 years of age and older, as well as adjunctive treatment for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older.Eisai considers neurology, including epilepsy, a therapeutic area of focus. As we provide perampanel globally, Eisai pursues its mission to provide "seizure freedom" to a greater number of patients with epilepsy. Eisai seeks to address the diverse needs of, as well as increase the benefits provided to, patients with epilepsy and their families.For more information, visit https://www.eisai.com/news/2020/pdf/enews202080pdf.pdf.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through our investment and participation in partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.comSource: EisaiCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.