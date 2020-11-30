DGAP-News: Vanguard / Key word(s): Funds

Vanguard Funds Plc

(the "Company")

Re: Permanent closure



The Directors of the Company wish to announce their intention to permanently close and liquidate the shares of:



Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF

Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor UCITS ETF

Vanguard Global Momentum Factor UCITS ETF

Vanguard Global Value Factor UCITS ETF



The Directors sent out a shareholder notification outlining all relevant information on 27th November 2020. For more information please visit the Vanguard website.





