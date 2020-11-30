HONG KONG, Nov 30, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Shineway Pharmaceutical (stock code: 2877.HK) recorded 29.4% revenue growth for October 2020 in comparison with the same period last year, as sales of injection products, soft capsule products, granule products, TCM formula granules, and other dosage forms went up 38.9%, 17.4%, 38.1%, 7.9% and 54.0% respectively.Source: China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group LimitedCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.