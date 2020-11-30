The Jordanian government has agreed to support rebates for residential PV systems and solar thermal collectors.Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has signed an agreement with the Housing Bank for Trade and Finance (HBTF) to support a rebate program for residential PV systems and solar thermal collectors. The government said the bank will finance 70% of residential PV projects through soft loans. Customers will receive rebates of around 30% on the initial investment costs of residential PV systems. The Kingdom of Jordan's Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...