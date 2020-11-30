Work will proceed on a new electricity transmission line linking the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales, under a joint funding agreement between the Victoria state government and the federal coalition.From pv magazine Australia The Victoria to New South Wales Interconnector (VNI) West project will allow more renewable energy to connect to the Australian grid, alleviating congestion while increasing system security and reliability. The VNI West will deliver an extra 1,800 MW of capacity during peak demand periods. That will allow Victoria to export 1930 MW to New South Wales (NSW). ...

