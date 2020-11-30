DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany
- New 'flatex next' app successfully launched in Germany
- Intuitive user interface and cognitive ease make online brokerage suitable for the masses
- Potential of 1-2 million new customers in new target segment
Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, is addressing an additional market potential of 1-2 million new customers in Germany with the launch of 'flatex next'. The modern user interface, intuitive processes and clear language will allow convenient access to stock investments and ETF savings plans. A wide marketing campaign with a very attractive offering to new customers will support the successful market launch of 'flatex next'.
"The sponsorship of Borussia Mönchengladbach, which we started this season, provides us with the attention and brand awareness needed to address this new and much broader customer base in a focused manner with 'flatex next'. This puts us in a position to acquire several hundred thousand new customers every year without having to expand our exceptionally low customer acquisition costs. The combination of our new marketing and product strategy is the next big step towards our Vision 2025," says Muhamad Said Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG.
By 2025 flatexDEGIRO aims to service at least 1 percent of the eligible European population, thus more than 3 million customers. As a European brokerage powerhouse, flatexDEGIRO would then process over 100 million transactions per year - even in years with only average volatility.
About flatexDEGIRO AG
With the acquisition of DEGIRO in July 2020 flatexDEGIRO became one of the largest online brokers in Europe with more than 1.2 million customers and 70 million securities transactions estimated for 2020. In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the flatexDEGIRO Group is thus ideally positioned for further growth. Until 2025 at the latest, flatexDEGIRO aims to win over 3 million customers and execute at least 100 million transactions per year - even in years with only average volatility.
