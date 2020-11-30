Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Teleperformance as the Growth and Innovation Leader in the Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market

Teleperformance offers global expertise and a full range of innovative digital solutions for companies looking to redesign their CX and business processes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has identified Teleperformance as the growth and innovation top-performing leader in the Frost Radar: Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market, 2020. Demand for outsourced customer experience (CX) services is growing steadily in today's consumer-centric marketplace as customers demand more personalized, relevant, proactive, and engaging experiences.

The Asia-Pacific CX outsourcing services market, expected to generate $42.4 billion in revenue by 2025, is fragmented and remains competitive, despite the impact of COVID-19. The region continues to be the preferred outsourcing destination for global organizations. As organizations gradually shift their priorities from a task-based approach to achieving high-level outcomes, outsourcing is transforming from a purely bottom-line, cost-savings exercise toward a top-line, revenue-generating opportunity. In this context, it is paramount that the outsourcing partner embraces emerging technology and advanced tools and leverages domain knowledge and global best practices to be the catalyst for transformation, delivering sustainable differentiation for organizations.

Recent acquisitions have helped Teleperformance pivot to excel in integrated services for business process management and digital transformation services. The subsequent creation of its digital integrated business services (DIBS) unit brought together value-added consulting capabilities and data analytics solutions. The additions pave the way for the provider to offer superior technology-enabled offerings, enhancing end-to-end business process management services for both the front and back office.

To download the complimentary Frost Radar, please access: http://frost.ly/4w3

"Among the customer experience outsourcing services providers in the region, Teleperformance boasts of an unparalleled footprint and serves the global and Asian brands, Asian languages, as well as the offshore markets for the English-speaking world," noted Krishna Baidya, Director, Information and Communication Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "True to its innovative culture, the company continues to augment its core competencies of delivery execution by fully integrating and leveraging advanced technology solution capabilities from its acquisition."

Striving to be the digitally integrated business services partner of choice across Asia-Pacific, Teleperformance's renewed focus on combining human touch and technology to deliver optimized, strategic and intelligent services bodes well for clients, ranging from fast-growing companies in the new economy sector to the world's biggest brands in a mature market. The customer-centric culture and execution capabilities are cornerstones of the company's high growth rate and expansive customer base.

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Growth and Innovation Leader in the Frost Radar report on the Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market," said David Rizzo, President Asia Pacific Teleperformance. "As one of the leading digital solutions providers in Asia-Pacific, this accolade reaffirms our commitment to the innovative work that we do to create meaningful interactions between our clients and their customers."

Teleperformance differentiates itself in an extremely competitive market by delivering proactive insights through end-user sentiment analysis using the Teleperformance Customer Experience Lab. The company also supports its customers by:

Leveraging its position as the leading global outsourced CX services company with 300,000 employees in 80 countries to offer programs in over 265 languages and dialects. It has, arguably, the largest multicultural team in the market.

with 300,000 employees in 80 countries to offer programs in over 265 languages and dialects. It has, arguably, the largest multicultural team in the market. Focusing on a stringent and holistic approach to compliance, security, and privacy for its clients. Its dedicated security team, which operates autonomously from the IT division and includes more than 100 certified security analysts and experts, is a testament to its commitment.

for its clients. Its dedicated security team, which operates autonomously from the IT division and includes more than 100 certified security analysts and experts, is a testament to its commitment. Offering multilingual and high-tech, high-touch embedded content moderation solutions in the region by ramping up the multilingual hub in Malaysia .

in the region by ramping up the multilingual hub in . Launching the Teleperformance Innovation Experience Center in Silicon Valley to showcase its global expertise and a full range of state-of-the-art digital solutions to drive innovative solutions for customers and partners.

Frost Radar: Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 150 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 24 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6890 0926

E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com